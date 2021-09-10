Sean Spicer to Newsmax: 'Frankly Insulting' to Have Board Service Questioned

Sean Spicer, one of the Trump appointees that the Biden administration wants to be removed from the nation's military service academy advisory boards, told Newsmax Friday he finds it "frankly insulting" that his qualifications to serve are being questioned, considering his longtime service in the U.S. Navy.

Many people recognize Spicer, a White House communications director and press secretary under former President Donald Trump who now hosts "Spicer & Co." on Newsmax. But he told the network's "Wake Up America" that he never wanted his military service to bleed into his political career, and kept it off his biography for that reason.

"But since they brought it up, since [Press Secretary] Jen Psaki questioned my qualifications from the White House podium, yeah, I've served 22 years," said Spicer. "I graduated from the Naval War College. I've served under five different presidents, multiple tours."

Wednesday, the Biden administration asked several prominent members of former President Donald Trump's administration, including Spicer, former counselor Kellyanne Conway, and ex-national security adviser H.R. McMaster, to either resign from the boards or be dismissed.



Spicer was appointed to the Board of Visitors to the U.S. Naval Academy, Conway to the Board of Visitors to the U.S. Air Force Academy, and McMaster to the Board of Visitors to the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Psaki told reporters that Biden wanted people on the boards "who are qualified to serve on them and who are aligned with your values."

"Politics has never entered into my service, and it's frankly insulting, not just to me, but people like Gen. H. R. McMaster, Gen. Guy Swan, Gen. Jack Keane ... all those people who have served our country to be told that we don't have the qualifications," said Spicer.

"She went on top of that, by the way, and questioned my values. My values, by the way, are to ensure that our soldiers and sailors and airmen and Marines are the most prepared and educated they can be to lead our armed forces and protect the country."

That makes Psaki's words "frankly despicable and disgusting," and she owes him and other appointees with military service an apology, he said.

Usually, such appointments overlap presidential administrations, and "it's unprecedented" for Biden to want Trump's choices to be removed, said Spicer.

"I was a member of the White House Commission on Fellows," said Spicer. "When President Biden came in, they asked for my resignation, and I tendered it. That's a presidential board. He has a right to have people come in and serve that he wants. I get that.

"But in this case, we were given three-year terms for a point. These are congressional, each chartered academy boards ... they wanted people of different parties, they wanted people of different backgrounds to come together and help guide these military service academies."

He further pointed out that Trump kept former President Barack Obama's appointees, and Obama did the same before him.

"I believe it's because they want to allow a liberal orthodoxy to bleed into the curriculum, like critical race theory," Spicer said.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here