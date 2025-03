President Donald Trump said Monday his administration was dealing with people in Greenland who wanted something to happen, referring to his repeated calls for the U.S. to annex the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

"I think Greenland is going to be something that maybe is in our future," Trump told reporters after a meeting with his Cabinet.

His comments came as Greenlandic leaders criticized a planned trip this week by a high-profile U.S. delegation to Greenland led by Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance.