Leadership Learned from Acting in 'Reagan'

As an actor I’ve played many different roles, each character giving me a different view of the human thought process and allowing me to "step into another's shoes."

My latest project, "Reagan," (MJM Entertainment/ShowBiz Direct) a film about the life of Ronald Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid, let me take a deeper dive into the mind of one of America’s most famous leaders.

Being a part of this film allowed me the honor of studying Reagan's leadership and character and I discovered quite a few traits I hope to emulate.

Interestingly enough like Reagan, who had an acting background, I've taken a dive into politics myself.

In 2020, I was elected to the city council in my hometown of Blaine, Minnesota and I'm excited to be running for re-election in 2024.

Political leadership is extremely complicated and often fraught with the toughest of choices no one wants to make.

It's not nearly as black and white, or left and right, as the media makes it out to be.

But what I saw in Reagan was a man who remained true to himself, his faith, and his convictions no matter the political storms around him.

Ronald Reagan’s story is one of long-term vision and transformation --- from a Hollywood actor to a two-term president he left a permanent mark on American politics for decades.

On the set I found myself thinking about how the background of our nation's 40th commander in chief as an actor informed his presidency.

He knew the power of storytelling and the importance of delivering a message clearly and with conviction.

Yet, unlike acting where you can quickly switch in and out of character, Reagan let his convictions drive him his entire life and throughout his political career.

He was completely confident in what he believed in.

Watching footage of his speeches and working with Dennis as he portrayed Reagan I saw a man who publicly was confidently in control of the narrative.

He was, in essence, the leading man in the grand drama of American politics.

But beyond the showmanship, Reagan’s leadership was based on a faith in God and a fundamental belief in American exceptionalism, and individual freedom.

He never wavered from those core tenets of his belief system.

When Reagan needed it the most he leaned into God and God was there to help him along.

My scene in particular was so fun to be part of because it showcased one of those special God moments in Reagan's life.

Reagan believed in God and believed in his country.

He believed in the American dream and the American people. In an age of cynicism, and trusting in "your truth," this part of his legacy feels especially relevant.

One of the other inspiring pieces of Reagan's legacy is his long-term vision regarding communism and his ultimate handling of the Cold War.

The film captures perfectly how he was always fiercely anti-communist, yet found a way to work with people and relate to the masses.

Through his intentional relationship with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, he showed the power of personal diplomacy. He was tough but fair, always looking for a way to have peace without compromising his principles or what he believed in.

This is a lesson in leadership transcending politics.

As a child actor in Hollywood, I was often faced with roles or decisions that tempted me to compromise on the principles of faith and morality I believe in.

Those tough choices never go away, they follow you throughout life.

Being a part of "Reagan" has reminded and inspired me to never compromise on what drew my heart into politics in the first place.

It's given me a new appreciation for the complexity of leadership and the lasting impact of a positive vision.

In today’s divided political world, Reagan’s ability to bring people together across the political aisle through a shared sense of purpose and hope is a legacy worth remembering.

It’s easy to be cynical, divisive, and vilify "the other side" in our time, but Reagan’s story shows us that optimism and treating everyone fairly while staying true to your convictions can change the world.

As an actor, I’m grateful to have had the chance to step into this part of history, to see a glimpse of the man behind the speeches and the policies.

Ronald Reagan’s story is more than a political journey; it’s a testament to faith, resilience, and the American spirit.

Chris Massoglia grew up as a child actor appearing in TV roles on "Law and Order" and in films "Cirque du Freak and The Hole." Elected to the Blaine, Minnesota City Council in 2020, Chris appears in "Reagan," in theaters beginning Aug 30.