GOP Campaign Committee Scraps $700K in Ohio Senate Race Ads

The National Republican Senatorial Committee has scrapped more than $700,000 in cable ad reservations for the Ohio Senate race that were set to air this fall.

In a post on X, AdImpact reported that the NRSC canceled its full slate of cable reservations supporting GOP candidate Bernie Moreno, which were set to air between Aug. 31 and Election Day.

The campaign committee has reportedly been heavily reliant on support from allied super PACs, such as the Senate Leadership Fund. As the NRSC's largest allied super PAC, the SLF and its affiliated subsidiaries have poured millions into ad buys in swing states nationwide.

"These dollars can be spent more efficiently via hybrid advertisements, which get the candidate rate," a source familiar with NRSC's strategy told the Washington Examiner. "NRSC is relying on SLF and other outside groups to carry the super PAC message in Ohio and Montana."

The Republican Senate campaign arm attributed the move to smart investing and stressed that Ohio remains in play.

"Kamala Harris and Joe Biden's historical unpopularity in Ohio means advertising dollars can be spent more efficiently as hybrid ads," the group wrote in a post on X. "Ohio remains a top pickup opportunity for Senate Republicans and NRSC will continue to invest accordingly."

According to the Examiner, the campaign committee had already taken a similar tack in Montana, where independent PACs had reserved ad spots. Outside PACs are also reportedly prepared to spend millions on behalf of Republican candidates Dave McCormick in Pennsylvania and Larry Hogan in Maryland.

The first nonpresidential race of 2024 to exceed $300 million in spending, the Ohio Senate contest is also one of the most expensive races AdImpact has tracked.

Ohio had been the only state in which Republicans were outspending Democrats on campaign ads prior to the NRSC's decision to cancel its advertising, where the GOP was expected to spend $158.4 million to the Democrats' $152 million. According to AdImpact, now Democrats have the edge, with $86.2 million in future cable advertising in the state, compared to Republicans' $83.3 million.

Democrat incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown is polling 5 points ahead of Moreno, according to the RealClearPolling average, despite former President Donald Trump having a much larger lead in Ohio.

Last month, Moreno expressed optimism that Trump and his vice presidential pick, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, could help propel his candidacy into the upper chamber.

"President Trump at the top of the ticket is the most decisive part of the equation," Moreno said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda." "He did that for me in my primary.

"As you know, I won by 18 points against two formidable opponents. But now in the general election, Sherrod Brown is going to have to battle President Trump at the top of the ticket, and now J.D. Vance is there."