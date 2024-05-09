Rep. Mills Draws Up Impeachment Articles Over Biden's Aid Threat

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., on Thursday submitted to House counsel impeachment articles against President Joe Biden alleging he is compromising the national security of the United States with his withholding of military aid to Israel.

Mills wrote up the impeachment against the president, referring to him as "Quid Pro Joe" and using as a template impeachment articles written by Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., accusing then-President Donald Trump of abuse of power in 2019 for withholding aid to Ukraine.

"I have submitted to House counsel and will pursue action tomorrow morning using the Dems's own language, but Biden's actual abuse of power," Mills said in a post to X.

Mills' post comes hours after Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., called for the House to impeach Biden.

"The House has no choice but to impeach Biden based on the Trump-Ukraine precedent of withholding foreign aid to help with reelection. Only with Biden, it's true," Cotton posted to X.

At issue is Biden's proclamation in an interview Wednesday night that he is withholding heavy munitions from Israel that it could use in its offensive against Hamas terrorists in Rafah. Biden dangled the aid, approved by Congress and signed by him, as a warning against going into Rafah.

The administration paused a shipment of 1,800 1-ton bombs and 1,700 500-pound explosives headed to Israel.

"Using the powers of the high office, President Biden solicited a 'quid pro quo' with the foreign government of Israel by withholding precision guided weapons shipments in order to try and extract military policy changes," read Mills' resolution. "President Biden sought to pressure the government of Israel to take steps by conditioning official United States Government acts of significant value to Israel.

"In doing so, President Biden used the powers of the presidency in a manner that compromised the national security of the United States and its ally Israel."

Cotton also said Thursday that Israel is "fighting a just and necessary war," The Washington Times reported.

"Israel, you don't have a problem with America. You have a problem with Joe Biden and [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer and the Democratic Party," he said.