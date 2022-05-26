Two Republican Congressmen Formally Object to Jan. 6 Subpoenas

Two congressmen from the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Arizona are objecting to the subpoenas they have received from the Jan. 6 House committee.

The committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol building breach sought testimony from Reps. Scott Perry, R-Pa., and Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., but the two sent letters Thursday formally objecting to the subpoenas, CNN reports.

"That this illegitimate body leaked their latest charade to the media ahead of contacting targeted members is proof once again that this political witch hunt is about fabricating headlines and distracting Americans from their abysmal record of running America into the ground," Perry tweeted last week.

Voluntary cooperation had initially been requested of the congressmen, however, they refused.

Calling the move "pure political theater," Biggs said that the “subpoenas and news of their issuance were leaked to the media before the impacted Members.”

In addition to Perry and Biggs, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., were also compelled to appear before the committee.

As the top House Republican, McCarthy's subpoena was unprecedented, the Washington Examiner reports.

The GOP leader has said little about whether he would comply with the order, but has previously said that he believes the committee is targeting political opponents.

According to Al.com, Brooks described the Jan. 6 committee as a "partisan witch hunt committee," and Jordan responded to the subpoena in a letter, which included a list of demands the committee must meet to gain his cooperation.

When met with similar resistance from potential witnesses previously, the committee has recommended that Congress hold the noncompliant individual in contempt.

Though Congress has voted to hold Mark Meadows, Steve Bannon, Peter Navarro, and Dan Scavino in contempt for failing to cooperate with the committee, to date Bannon is the only one to have been indicted on contempt charges, according to the Examiner.

In a letter obtained by Politico, 20 former House Republicans asked the five subpoenaed representatives to comply with the committee's requests, including former Reps. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., and Reid Ribble, R-Wis.

"We recognize it is rare for a congressional investigative body to subpoena sitting lawmakers," the congressmen wrote. "We also recognize that the subject of this inquiry is unprecedented in American history. A full and honest accounting of the attack and its causes is critical to preventing future assaults on the rule of law and American institutions — and ensuring that we all can move forward."

The committee is scheduled to hold public hearings beginning June 9 as it concludes its investigation, and a final report on its findings is due in the fall.