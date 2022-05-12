Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas McCarthy, 4 Other GOP Lawmakers

House investigators said Thursday they have issued subpoenas to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP lawmakers as part of their probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Jan. 6 panel’s subpoenas for McCarthy, R-Calif., and Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona, and Mo Brooks of Alabama come as the investigation is winding down and as the panel prepares for a series of public hearings this summer.

The committee has been investigating McCarthy’s conversations with then-President Donald Trump on the day of the attack and meetings that the four other lawmakers had with the White House as Trump and his aides looked for ways to ensure his victory over Democrat Joe biden.

The panel has been debating for months over whether to issue the subpoenas.

Congressional subpoenas for sitting members of Congress, especially for a party leader, are almost without precedent in recent decades. The panel had previously asked for voluntary cooperation from the five men, along with a handful of other GOP lawmakers, but all of them refused to speak with the panel.

“These members include those who participated in meetings at the White House, those who had direct conversations with President Trump leading up to and during the attack on the Capitol, and those who were involved in the planning and coordination of certain activities on and before January 6th,” the committee said as it announced the subpoenas.

McCarthy has acknowledged that he spoke with Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, but he has not shared many details. The committee requested information about his conversations with Trump “before, during and after” the attack.