GOP Lawmakers Seek Iran War Limits

Patience regarding the war in Iran, now in its 60th day, is wearing thin among some Republicans, The New York Times reported.

"While the administration may point to ongoing negotiations, events on the ground and the rhetoric coming out of Tehran tell a different story," said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

Murkowski, who plans to introduce an authorization for the use of military force, which she said will be an authorization and a limit, said it was time for Congress to assert its authority over the war.

"I do not accept that we should engage in open-ended military action without clear direction or accountability," she said in a speech on the Senate floor Thursday. "Congress has a role. Congress has to step up and fulfill that role, that obligation that the Constitution assigns to us."

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Thursday broke rank with Republican leaders by voting for a war powers resolution sponsored by Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

"The 60-day trigger is a very important one. At that point, Congress has to authorize the military action to continue. There's a 30-day period where you could wind it down. And I will not support extending the hostilities beyond that 60 days except for wind-down activities," she told The Hill this week.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told the Washington Examiner he may soon consider supporting a war powers resolution depending upon what the Trump administration does next.

"I would hope it wouldn't come to that," Hawley said.

He also said that Senate leaders denying a vote on an authorization for the use of military force may push him closer to backing a war powers vote.

"We'd have to look at one of these resolutions," Hawley said.

Republican Sens. John Curtis of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina have said in recent weeks that they would eventually like to see a vote to authorize force in Iran.

Curtis said he would not support continued funding for the war until Congress votes to authorize it.

"It is time for decision-making from both the administration and from Congress — and that can happen in league with one another, not in conflict," Curtis said.

President Donald Trump said Friday he will not seek congressional authorization for the conflict with Iran as required by the War Powers Act because "it's unconstitutional."