Trump: War Powers Act Unconstitutional; No OK Needed

President Donald Trump said Friday he will not seek congressional authorization for the conflict with Iran as required by the War Powers Act because "it's unconstitutional."

The act requires the president to seek authorization from Congress within 60 days of notifying lawmakers of a military conflict involving U.S. troops. Although the joint U.S.-Israeli operation against Iran's political leadership and military infrastructure began Feb. 28, Trump did not notify Congress until March 2, placing the 60-day deadline on Friday, when congressional authorization would be required to continue the conflict.

Trump was asked outside the White House before departing for Florida why he would not seek congressional authorization.

"Because it's never been sought before," he said in comments that aired live on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform. "There's been numerous, many, many times, and nobody's ever gotten it before. They consider it totally unconstitutional.

"But we're always in touch with Congress. But nobody's ever saw it before. Nobody's ever asked for it before. It's never been used before. Why should we be different?"

Trump outlined the administration's position in a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Friday, saying he had acted "consistent with my responsibility to protect Americans and further the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States."

The letter, submitted under the War Powers Act, detailed the timeline of the operation and noted that a ceasefire has been in place since April 7, but did not seek congressional authorization to continue the conflict. He noted the hostilities that began Feb. 28 "have been terminated."

Presidents of both parties have often conducted military operations without seeking formal authorization under the War Powers Act, raising constitutional concerns and frequently declining to treat it as binding in specific conflicts.

Trump's comments expand on the administration's argument over the War Powers Act. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday that the deadline doesn't apply because of the ceasefire.

The law contains no provision allowing the 60-day clock to pause during a ceasefire.

The Senate on Thursday rejected for the sixth time a resolution intended to halt the conflict, voting 50-47. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, joined nearly all Democrats in supporting the measure, as did Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who has backed previous efforts to rein in the administration's war powers. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was the only Democrat to vote against the resolution.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said Thursday he would vote for an authorization for war if Trump requested it. He also questioned whether the War Powers Act, passed during the Vietnam War era to claw back congressional authority, is constitutional.

"Our founders created a really strong executive, like it or not like it," Cramer said.

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