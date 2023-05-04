Tucker Carlson in Talks With Trump to Host '24 GOP Forum

Tucker Carlson is reportedly in talks with former President Donald Trump to host a GOP forum featuring Republican presidential contenders, a move that could mean millions of dollars forfeited for the former Fox News host as he is still legally obligated to the network until the end of 2024, reports The Washington Post.

Sources told the Post that Carlson may be willing to give up the money Fox owes him as part of his noncompete clause if it means he can publicly reestablish his image faster.

"He could go straight to the candidates, stream it live, invite the networks but maintain control over the process," said one person familiar with the discussions.

Fox News in late April ousted Carlson a week after the network agreed to pay more than $787 million to settle a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems.

Fox said that the network and Carlson had "agreed to part ways," but offered no explanation for the stunning move, saying that the last broadcast of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" aired on April 14. Carlson ended the show by saying, "We'll be back on Monday."

Trump reportedly is leaning toward skipping at least one or two of the first two GOP presidential primary debates because of his "massive" lead in the polls.

"When you're way up, you don't do debates. If you're even or down, you do debates. But when you're way up, what's the purpose of doing the debate?" Trump asked on the "Cats & Cosby" show with hosts John Catsimatidis and Rita Cosby.

Trump's relationship with Fox News has been strained since the network on election night in 2020 called Arizona for Joe Biden.

"How does Rupert Murdoch say there was no election fraud when 2000 Mules shows, on government tape, that there were millions of 'stuffed ballots,'" Trump, referring to Dinesh D'Souza's election denial film, asked on his Truth Social platform, "& Elon Musk released the FBI/Twitter Files, where pollsters say that the silencing of information made a 17% difference in the Vote. Then there was, of course, FBI/Facebook, another big election integrity fraud costing millions of Votes-& this doesn't even count all of the many other ways they cheated, or the fact that they avoided State Legislatures?"