Trump Endorses Michigan GOP Rep. Moolenaar

President Donald Trump issued a wave of Republican endorsements Tuesday night, including backing Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., as the midterm elections will decide control of the narrowly divided House.

"Congressman John Moolenaar is an incredible Representative for the fantastic people of Michigan's 2nd Congressional District!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "As the Chairman of the Select Committee on the CCP [Chinese Communist Party], John is fighting tirelessly to put our Country's Interests, FIRST!

"He is working hard to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Support our Brave Military/Veterans, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.

"John Moolenaar has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"