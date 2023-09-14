Report: Third GOP Debate Will Be in Miami, Early November

The third debate of the 2024 Republican presidential primaries will happen in early November in Miami, Florida, sources familiar with the event told CNN on Thursday.

It comes after the first debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, last month and ahead of the second, scheduled for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

A separate report on social media platform X, from Sean Spicer, a news media host and former White House press secretary, claimed that NBC News will host the third debate.

It is unclear what polling and donor thresholds the third debate will require for candidates.

The minimum donor threshold to make the stage increased from the first debate to the second from a minimum of 40,000 donors to 50,000 donors.

In addition, minimum polling performance also went up. The required 1%+ in three national or two national and two early-state polls jumped to 3%+ in two national polls or one national and two early-state polls.

A signed pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee was a requirement for the first and second debates.

It is unclear if former President Donald Trump will participate in the third debate.

He skipped the first one and has signaled more interest in debating President Joe Biden, citing his nearly 41 percentage point lead in the primary.

"I don't see it," Trump told Megyn Kelly of the likelihood of him debating his Republican rivals in a recent interview. "Why would I do it?"