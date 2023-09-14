×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gop | debate | 2024 election | primary

Report: Third GOP Debate Will Be in Miami, Early November

By    |   Thursday, 14 September 2023 07:49 PM EDT

The third debate of the 2024 Republican presidential primaries will happen in early November in Miami, Florida, sources familiar with the event told CNN on Thursday.

It comes after the first debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, last month and ahead of the second, scheduled for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

A separate report on social media platform X, from Sean Spicer, a news media host and former White House press secretary, claimed that NBC News will host the third debate.

It is unclear what polling and donor thresholds the third debate will require for candidates.

The minimum donor threshold to make the stage increased from the first debate to the second from a minimum of 40,000 donors to 50,000 donors.

In addition, minimum polling performance also went up. The required 1%+ in three national or two national and two early-state polls jumped to 3%+ in two national polls or one national and two early-state polls.

A signed pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee was a requirement for the first and second debates.

It is unclear if former President Donald Trump will participate in the third debate.

He skipped the first one and has signaled more interest in debating President Joe Biden, citing his nearly 41 percentage point lead in the primary.

"I don't see it," Trump told Megyn Kelly of the likelihood of him debating his Republican rivals in a recent interview. "Why would I do it?"

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The third debate of the 2024 Republican presidential primaries will happen in early November in Miami, Florida, sources familiar with the event told CNN on Thursday.
gop, debate, 2024 election, primary
246
2023-49-14
Thursday, 14 September 2023 07:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved