GOP Ad Slams House Dems for Dodging Biden Questions

A new ad by the National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC) has continued GOP attempts to target House Democrats who have dodged questions about the ability of President Joe Biden to serve in the White House following his performance at the debate last week with former President Donald Trump, the Washington Examiner reported on Tuesday.

In the ad, which is called "Doomed" and lasts 54 seconds, several vulnerable House Democrats are asked whether they believe Biden should be the Democratic nominee for president, with each representative avoiding the question in various ways.

NRCC rapid response director Macy Gardner told the Washington Examiner that "extreme House Democrats ran for the hills after watching Joe Biden sink their chances of a House majority" during the debate.

"Their longstanding praise of Biden's mental acuity absolutely crushes House Democrats' credibility and leaves them fleeing from anyone who questions why they put political party allegiances over the good of the country," she said.

Several congressional Democrats have admitted publicly that Biden performed poorly in the presidential debate, but they did not call on him to withdraw from the race, according to the Washington Examiner.

The campaign arm of House Republicans has also been harshly criticizing vulnerable Democrats for dodging questions about Biden's mental acuity and viability to continue serving as president.

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas is leading House Republican lawmakers in calling on Vice President Kamala Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment. He filed a resolution on Friday that would compel her to convene the Cabinet and activate Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to declare Biden "incapable of executing the duties of his office."

In addition, Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters on Friday that the Cabinet should start having serious discussions about the ability of the president to carry out the rest of his term.