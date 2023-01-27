Rep. Good to Newsmax: Biden 'Must Be Impeached' Over Border Crisis

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., told Newsmax Friday that President Joe Biden must be held to account and impeached for the crisis at the southern border.

"Never in the history of our country has our own president done more to intentionally harm the United States than what this president has done in his first two years," Good said during "The Chris Salcedo Show" Friday. "He deserves to be impeached; he must be impeached if he continues this. How can we let him continue to go on and do this for two more years?"

Good said that Biden's actions since taking office have encouraged a record number of illegal migrants to surge across the border, bringing the dangerous drug fentanyl that killed more than 110,000 Americans last year alone.

"Every resource that he has committed for the border has the purpose of bringing more illegal aliens into our country," he said. "It's not just the 5 million released into the country by the 'catch and release' program, but it's the 1 million criminal 'got aways,' those who do not want free education, free social services, free healthcare, free travel and all the benefits of a citizenship."

Good said that most of these "got aways" are either criminals or terrorists, and are trafficking people and drugs into the country that end up killing people.

Customs and Border Protection reported this week that more than 251,000 illegal migrants came across the southern border in December, the third-straight record setting month in fiscal year 2023 which began Oct. 1, bringing the total so far to more than 717,000 illegal crossings for the new year.

According to the agency, the largest number, more than 440,000, were single adults.

Good said that some Republicans in the House and Senate have made the situation worse by supporting the recently passed $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that will fund the government through next fall with resources allotted for the border limited to humanitarian aid instead of money to make the border more secure.

"Republicans have been historically bad on this as well," Good said. "[Former] President [Donald] Trump finally was fixing this and then Biden reversed all those policies."

Good said the new House GOP majority needs to withhold government funding until the border is secured.

"We've got to use our leverage with the debt ceiling, a situation that is going to arise in the next few months," he said. "We've got to refuse to fund the government."

