WH Ends Lease for D.C. Public Golf Courses

The Trump administration has terminated a lease agreement with the National Links Trust, which operates three municipal golf courses in Washington, D.C.

"We are devastated to report that the Trump administration is officially terminating our 50-year lease with the National Park Service to manage and renovate the three courses," the nonprofit posted Wednesday on X.

"We have always had a productive and cooperative working relationship with the National Park Service and have worked hand in hand on all aspects of our golf course operations and development projects," the nonprofit said.

"The termination is effective immediately."

The report follows a Wall Street Journal article that said President Donald Trump wanted to play a central role in redeveloping Washington's public courses.

"If we do them, we'll do it really beautifully," Trump told the Journal three weeks ago.

The NLT has managed the Langston Golf Course, Rock Creek Park Golf, and East Potomac Golf Links since 2020. All are on federal land.

The Interior Department in a letter to the NLT said the decision was based on the nonprofit's failure to complete required capital improvements and submit an adequate plan to address alleged lease defaults, according to The Washington Post.

"NPS has provided NLT every opportunity to present a reasonable and credible cure proposal," the letter states.

"Yet in the multiple in-person meetings, teleconferences, and written submissions during the cure period, NLT failed to provide NPS with reasonable assurances that NLT has the necessary funding, ability, or plan in place to fulfill its capital-investment obligations under the Master Lease."

"The Trump administration prides itself on getting the job done for the American people and partnering with others who share that same goal," the Interior Department told the Post.

National Links Trust co-founder Michael McCartin told the news outlet the nonprofit is exploring its legal options.

"We will continue to seek a dialogue with the administration to offer our experience, institutional knowledge, and strong community relationships to explore shared goals for these historic public assets," the NLT said in its statement.

"While this termination is a major setback, we remain stubbornly hopeful that a path forward can be found that preserves affordable and accessible public golf in the nation's capital for generations to come."