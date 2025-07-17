Ghislaine Maxwell's Family Appeals to Trump

The family of Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein, is urging the Trump administration to reconsider her case, arguing that there is "new evidence such as government misconduct."

"Our sister Ghislaine did not receive a fair trial. Her legal team continues to fight her case in the Courts and will file its reply in short order to the Government's opposition in the US Supreme Court," Maxwell's family wrote in a letter released on Wednesday.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence in Florida having been found guilty in 2022 of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts, and sex trafficking conspiracy.

The Department of Justice and the FBI announced last week there was never any Epstein "client list" and confirmed he died by suicide. The review added to the frustration for those on both sides of the political spectrum that justice would never be served for the young girls who were exploited by Epstein.

David Oscar Markus, counsel of record for Maxwell in her petition to the U.S. Supreme Court said, "I'd be surprised if President Trump knew his lawyers were asking the Supreme Court to let the government break a deal. He's the ultimate dealmaker — and I'm sure he'd agree that when the United States gives its word, it should keep it. With all the talk about who's being prosecuted and who isn't, it's especially unfair that Ghislaine Maxwell remains in prison based on a promise the US government made and broke."

The issue of the Epstein files and their political relevance has roiled many in the MAGA base who feel they were led to believe justice for the exploited girls would be coming with a second Trump presidency. Mixed signals from conservative influencers and inconsistent promises from government officials have only added to speculation that the Epstein case will never reach closure. Trump has since called the entire investigation a hoax and scolded his supporters to move on.

In April, Maxwell petitioned the Supreme Court to toss her conviction on the basis that Epstein's plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida in 2008 protected Maxwell from future prosecution.