WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ghislaine maxwell | jeffrey epstein | donald trump | doj | fbi

Ghislaine Maxwell's Family Appeals to Trump

By    |   Thursday, 17 July 2025 03:56 PM EDT

The family of Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein, is urging the Trump administration to reconsider her case, arguing that there is "new evidence such as government misconduct."

"Our sister Ghislaine did not receive a fair trial. Her legal team continues to fight her case in the Courts and will file its reply in short order to the Government's opposition in the US Supreme Court," Maxwell's family wrote in a letter released on Wednesday.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence in Florida having been found guilty in 2022 of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts, and sex trafficking conspiracy.

The Department of Justice and the FBI announced last week there was never any Epstein "client list" and confirmed he died by suicide. The review added to the frustration for those on both sides of the political spectrum that justice would never be served for the young girls who were exploited by Epstein.

David Oscar Markus, counsel of record for Maxwell in her petition to the U.S. Supreme Court said, "I'd be surprised if President Trump knew his lawyers were asking the Supreme Court to let the government break a deal. He's the ultimate dealmaker — and I'm sure he'd agree that when the United States gives its word, it should keep it. With all the talk about who's being prosecuted and who isn't, it's especially unfair that Ghislaine Maxwell remains in prison based on a promise the US government made and broke."

The issue of the Epstein files and their political relevance has roiled many in the MAGA base who feel they were led to believe justice for the exploited girls would be coming with a second Trump presidency. Mixed signals from conservative influencers and inconsistent promises from government officials have only added to speculation that the Epstein case will never reach closure. Trump has since called the entire investigation a hoax and scolded his supporters to move on.

In April, Maxwell petitioned the Supreme Court to toss her conviction on the basis that Epstein's plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida in 2008 protected Maxwell from future prosecution.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The family of Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein, is urging the Trump administration to reconsider her case arguing that there is "new evidence such as government misconduct."
ghislaine maxwell, jeffrey epstein, donald trump, doj, fbi
384
2025-56-17
Thursday, 17 July 2025 03:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved