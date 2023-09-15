Poll: Most Georgia Voters Say Willis' Trump Case 'Unfair'

A Rasmussen Reports poll released Friday finds that most Georgia voters believe Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' criminal case against former President Donald Trump and 18 others is "unfair."

A majority 56% of Georgia voters said in the poll that the former president is being unfairly prosecuted in that state for Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization (RICO) charges relating to challenging the results of the 2020 elections in Georgia.

Another majority — 52% of voters in the state — also believe there was "cheating" in the 2020 election, including 30% who say cheating was "very likely."

The poll was conducted by Rasmussen and Absolute Truth between Sept. 8-11 with 1,061 likely Georgia voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

A higher 55% of voters believe cheating will take place in the 2024 election including 70% of Republicans who think cheating is a "somewhat likely" outcome in the race.

Of those survyed, 44% of Democrats think cheating will play a role as well as a majority 51% of unaffiliated voters, according to the poll.

More than half — 53% — would like the Georgia Legislature to stop Willis prosecuting the Trump case, including strong support from 37% of those surveyed.

A majority of 51% want the state body to investigate Willis for the way she has handled the case, the polling data shows.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp would garner support from 36% of voters if he publicly opposed Willis and her prosecution of Trump, while 33% said they would be less likely to vote for him after opposing Willis.

"These poll numbers spell trouble for the Georgia GOP (and Gov. Brian Kemp in particular) because the election system has not been improved," pollster Emerald Robinson said in the press release announcing the poll Friday. "And Kemp has shown no interest in defending President Trump from Fulton County DA Willis."

President Joe Biden's job approval is underwater in Georgia with 45% approving of his performance as president while 58% have a favorable impression of Trump, according to the polling.

Although Trump narrowly lost the state to Biden in 2020 by just over 11,000 votes, 46% said in the survey that they voted for Trump compared to 39% saying they voted for Biden in 2020.

If the election were held today, Trump leads Biden by 9 percentage points, 47% to 38%, according to the poll.