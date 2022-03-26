Donald Trump Takes Aim at GOP Gov. Kemp: 'Turncoat, Coward'

Blasting "Republican in name only" (RINO) Gov. Brian Kemp in a scathing rebuke, former President Donald Trump used his Save America rally in Commerce, Georgia, to campaign for former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., in the GOP gubernatorial primary. Perdue was awarded Trump's "full endorsement."

"Brian Kemp is a turncoat; he's a coward," Trump told his rally, adding Kemp has made Georgia elections "a complete and total disaster."

"Eight months from now the people of Georgia going to vote to fire radical Democrats and are going elect a friend of mine and a great man — great senator and a great man — David Perdue as your governor," Trump said at his rally, which aired live Saturday night on Newsmax. "We need him. We need him badly.

"Before we can defeat the Democrats, socialists, and communists, which is exactly what we're running against at the ballot boxes next fall, we first have to defeat the RINOs, sellouts, and the losers in the primaries this spring. We have a big primary coming up right here in your state. We're going to throw out a very, very sad situation that took place here: RINO Gov. Brian Kemp.

"And we're going to replace him with a very strong person and a fearless fighter and somebody that frankly got screwed in the last election; David Perdue never lost in his life."

Kemp is allowing radical leftist Democrats to control the state's cities and hamstring law enforcement, Trump said.

"Your state is in criminal anarchy, because you have a lousy governor," he said. "It's in criminal anarchy."

Kemp was at the forefront of Trump's ire during the 2020 presidential election challenges over allegations of election fraud.

"We have to get Kemp the hell out," Trump continued, arguing Democrat firebrand Stacey Abrams will beat Kemp, but not Perdue in a gubernatorial general election in November. "He will go down in flames at the ballot box because they see will steal it from him, and humiliate him just like she brazenly stole the Georgia election from right under his nose in 2020 — which hurt two senators and which hurt the presidential candidate.

"Who is that? That happened to me. The fact is, Republicans were so angry at Kemp and [Secretary of State Brad] Raffensperger that they refused to go out and vote for the two senators."

Perdue and former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., both lost Senate runoff elections Jan. 5, 2021, before the infamous storming of the Capitol.

"Make no mistake: David Perdue — who is a wonderful man and incredible family and really get screwed by Kemp — is the only one who can defeat Stacey 'the hoax' Abrams this November," Trump added.

Trump is gearing up America First Trump candidates in Georgia's primaries to exact revenge against "RINOs" that backed down from pursing allegations of election fraud and irregularities in the 2020 presidential election.

"Remember, they did nothing except hinder and impede the process of finding out what the hell happened once and for all," Trump said. "It's time to teach the RINOs a lesson. It has to be a lesson that they will never forget.

"The days of phony politicians betraying Republican voters, and, frankly, voters of our country — it's over."

As for his own political future, Trump merely repeated his oft-shared mantra at rallies: He ran twice, "won twice."

"And now we may just have to do it again," Trump told the crowd that broke out in chants of "USA! USA!"

Trump repeated his scathing analysis of President Joe Biden's administration as one "trainwreck" after another.

"Democrats are bad on the economy; they're horrible on inflation; the military; bad on taxes; bad on Ukraine — should have never happened — and boy are they bad on getting out. We were all set to get out of Afghanistan with dignity.

"You might not have seen Ukraine because I think [Vladimir] Putin was watching and he said, Man, these people are incompetent. The only thing they're good at, frankly, is cheating on elections."

Trump excoriated Biden administration military leaders, calling White House Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley "a freaking idiot."

"Where the hell are our Gen. Pattons?" Trump asked.

Concluding a stream of MAGA Republican rally guests, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., vowed to nominate Trump to be the next House speaker if Republicans win the House majority in the November midterm elections.

"Well, that was interesting," Trump said, taking the mic but not responding to Gaetz's oft-repeated offer.

Trump hailed his lawsuit against Hillary Clinton's campaign and complicit FBI agents who perpetrated the "Russia hoax," including dossier author Christopher Steele.

"A lightweight jerk," Trump said of Steele.

