Trump Lawyer to Newsmax: Ex-President No Longer on Defense, Suing Fraudsters

Donald Trump on Thursday sued his rival in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton, and several other Democrats, alleging they tried to rig that election by tying his campaign to Russia.

"The wonderful thing about this lawsuit is that most of it is fact already proven through many, many investigations," former President Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba told Thursday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Newsmax.

"If you're going to come after him, he's going to fight back. And the days of him taking it, they're not happening anymore. He's not a sitting president currently, and he is really just at the beginning of fighting back on all this fake Russia hoax, the fake stories, and anybody else that's going to come at him just to ruin his political career."

Trump has taken the attacks for far too long, Habba added to host Rob Schmitt, saying the fight will now be taken to them.

"As things have unraveled, it has become incredibly clear that he needs to set the record completely clear," she said. "The truth is, the record was already set clear. He's now just going after them and holding their feet to the fire, and he's going to continue to do so with everybody that goes after him as a means to try and destroy him. It's just not going to happen."

Habba added the media has been complicit in adopting the Democrats' political narrative to attempt to sway the election with "lies."

"You can only lie so much, and I would really appreciate if the left-wing media started to be accountable for what they're doing," she concluded. "They're destroying democracy. It's a shame and Donald Trump's going to fight."

The lawsuit covers a long list of grievances the Republican former president repeatedly aired during his four years in the White House after beating Clinton, and comes as he continues to say his 2020 election was stolen by widespread election fraud.

"Acting in concert, the defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty," the former president alleged in a 108-page lawsuit filed in a federal court in Florida.

The suit alleges "racketeering" and a "conspiracy to commit injurious falsehood," among other claims.

The suit seeks compensatory and punitive damages. Trump said he was "forced to incur expenses in an amount to be determined at trial, but known to be in excess of twenty-four million dollars ($24,000,000) and continuing to accrue, in the form of defense costs, legal fees, and related expenses."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.