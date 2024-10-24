WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: georgia | north carolina | early voting | records

Georgia, N.C. Set Records for Early Voting

Thursday, 24 October 2024 12:17 PM EDT

Battleground states Georgia and North Carolina set records for the number of ballots cast in early voting.

With 12 days remaining before the Nov. 5 general election, more than 4 million people combined have cast ballots early in the two key swing states, The Hill reported Thursday.

In Georgia, more than 2.2 million voters, or 30% of active voters, already have voted, according to the Georgia secretary of state's office.

In North Carolina, more than 2.01 million voters had cast ballots as of Wednesday, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Georgia and North Carolina are two of seven key swing states expected to decide the outcome of the presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Georgia began early in-person voting on Oct. 15 and North Carolina began on Oct. 17, CNN reported.

Early voting in Georgia lasts until Nov. 1, and in-person early voting runs until Nov. 2 in North Carolina.

More than 353,000 people voted on the first day of North Carolina's early voting period, a number made more impressive considering the western part of the state had been devastated by Hurricane Helene. In 2020, 348,000 voted in North Carolina on opening day.

"I think there will be a drop off, it's hard to really predict how much," Bob Phillips, executive director of Common Cause North Carolina said of the storm's impact on turnout, CNN reported. "But I'm encouraged so far by the response the State Board of Elections has done to educate folks on what to do and how to vote."

A record of more than 300,000 ballots were cast in Georgia on the first day of early voting. The state surpassed 1 million ballots, or roughly 14% of the state's active voters, on Friday.

Atlanta News First reported Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during a Wednesday press conference, reported that 20 noncitizens were removed from the state's voter rolls after an audit that began over the summer.

Raffensperger added that he expects the state total hit just less than of 4 million early voters when early voting ends.

With early voting underway in all seven key battleground states and in another three dozen states, more than 28 million people have voted early so far, CBS News reported.

Battleground states Georgia and North Carolina set records for the number of ballots cast in early voting.
Thursday, 24 October 2024 12:17 PM
