WSJ Poll: Trump Leads Harris by 2 Points

Former President Donald Trump holds a 2-point lead over Vice President Kamala Harris less than two weeks before Election Day, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump leads Harris 47% to 45% on a ballot that includes third-party and independent candidates, according to WSJ survey results announced Wednesday night.

In August, Harris was ahead by 2 points in the WSJ survey and equal shares of voters viewed her favorably and unfavorably.

Since then, views of the vice president have turned more negative. A share of 53% view her unfavorably while 45% view her favorably, the poll results found. Also, voters now give Harris her worst job rating (42% approving, 54% disapproving) as vice president in the three times the Journal has asked about it since July.

"Voters are finally getting to know her," said the GOP pollster David Lee, who conducted the Journal survey with Democrat Michael Bocian. "The definitional period is coming to an end, and more people are unhappy with what they have learned about her than what they know about President Trump."

Meanwhile, Trump's standing has improved.

The Journal's survey results show voters recall Trump's four years as president more positively than at any point in this election cycle. A share of 52% say they approve of his time in office and 48% disapprove.

Voters also say the Republican presidential nominee gets the edge in most cases when asked about the candidates' agendas and policies.

Trumps holds a 10-point cushion over Harris when voters are asked about the favorability of the candidates' economic policies. Voters say they have a more unfavorable view of the vice president's plan by 4 points.

Bocian said more poll respondents view Trump as "too extreme" than Harris, and they say the vice president is the better candidate to handle abortion and looking out for the middle class.

"If she can succeed in making this campaign about those images and issues first and foremost, while also continuing to make the case for who's the best fighter for the middle class, she can win a very close race," Bocian said.

"All signs point to a race that's very much up in the air, and the last two weeks will determine who votes and who wins in a close race."

A share of 74% of Black voters, a group that strongly favors Harris, say they will definitely vote, compared with 81% of white voters, a group that leans toward Trump.

The Wall Street Journal poll was conducted Oct. 19-22 among 1,500 registered voters. The margin of error is plus/minus 2.5 percentage points.