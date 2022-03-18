Georgia Gov. Kemp Signs Bill to Suspend Collection of State Fuel Tax

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday signed a bill that would temporarily suspend the collection of state fuel taxes until the end of May to bring down the price of gasoline, reports WSB-TV.

The General Assembly passed the measure Thursday.

The state's gas tax stands at 29 cents per gallon. Gas prices in the state, and around the U.S., have surged since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine four weeks ago.

Monday's state average was 32 cents more than a week ago, 96 cents more than last month, and $1.61 more than this time last year, according to 11Alive.

"Georgians are paying more than they ever have for gasoline and are looking for ways to spend less at the pumps," Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, said.

Nationally, gas prices averaged $4.27 per gallon Friday, down from a high of $4.33, according to AAA. The price last week shattered the previous high of $4.10 in 2008.

Lawmakers in Congress have proposed temporarily waiving an 18-cent-per-gallon federal gas tax to lower gas prices.

President Joe Biden blames Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine for the surges, as well as alleged oil company collusion and COVID-19.