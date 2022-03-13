Americans Now Getting Gas in Mexico

Drivers in border states are headed south to fill up their gas tanks in Mexico.

According to the Washington Examiner, the average gas prices in the United States are higher than in Mexico. The national AAA average gas price is $4.33 per gallon, while in Mexico, the price is between $3-4. Across the border from El Paso, Texas, is Juarez, Mexico, where the average gas price is $3.

Jonathan Rivas, a Juarez gas station manager, told the El Paso Times that "we’re close to El Paso, and yes, we’ve seen more traffic, more people with Texas license plates."

One person wrote to Yahoo Finance that "[G]as was $2 or less for all four years the problem [Trump] was in the White House. Explain to me why gas prices were out the roof during the Clinton years, the Obama years and now the Biden years. Also factor in that the whole time George W. Bush was in office gas prices averaged around $1.50 a gallon."

In addition, U.S. taxes add to gas prices, with 18 cents in federal gas taxes and more from numerous states.

Since the time President Joe Biden entered the Oval Office, gas prices have been increasing steadily, as the average gas price in January 2021 was $2.25 per gallon.