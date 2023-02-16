Georgia Grand Jury: No 2020 Election Fraud, Witnesses Might Have Perjured

The special grand jury that investigated the 2020 presidential election in Georgia concluded there was no widespread voter fraud, portions of the jury's report showed.

The released report also showed that the special grand jury heard from 75 witnesses, and jury members believed one or more witnesses perjured themselves.

The special grand jury was convened last year as part of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies made any coordinated attempts to alter the outcome of the 2020 election.

Portions of the report — including the introduction, conclusion, and a segment in which the panel "discusses its concern that some witnesses may have lied under oath" — were released three days after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled they should be made public.

"We find by a unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election," the report said.

The bulk of the report remains under seal, which the judge overseeing the matter ordered to protect due process rights of potential future defendants.

The special grand jury did not have the power to issue indictments. Instead, its report contains recommendations for Willis.

Recommendations on potential criminal charges will remain under wraps for now, though Willis has said charging decisions are "imminent."

During a hearing last month, prosecutors urged McBurney not to release the report until they decide on charges, while a coalition of media organizations, including The Associated Press, pushed for the entire report to be made public immediately.

McBurney, who was overseeing the panel, issued a two-page order Jan. 9 dissolving the special grand jury, saying it had completed its work and submitted a final report.

Witnesses who appeared before the special grand jury over the course of about seven months included former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani; U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; and top Georgia officials including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga.

Based on witnesses called to testify before the special grand jury, Willis appears focused on events:

Phone calls by Trump and others to Georgia officials after the 2020 election.

A group of 16 Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate in December 2020 falsely stating that Trump had won the state and that they were the state's "duly elected and qualified" electors.

Alleged attempts to pressure Fulton County elections worker Ruby Freeman into falsely confessing to election fraud.

President Joe Biden won Georgia by about 12,000 votes and became the first Democrat presidential candidate to win the state since 1992.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.