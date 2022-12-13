Special Cousel in Trump Probes Issues More Subpoenas

Jack Smith, the special counsel in the Trump investigations, issued grand jury subpoenas to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Clark County, Nevada, officials, marking the sixth such request of 2020 battleground state election officials for any and all communications with former President Donald Trump and those surrounding him.

According to The Washington Post, state and local authorities in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona also received subpoenas from the special counsel.

They are the first known subpoenas sent since Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland last month to lead Trump-related areas of the probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol building and the criminal investigation of Trump's potential mishandling of classified materials at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

"I can confirm that my office was served a subpoena in connection with the special counsel's investigation this morning," Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said last week, according to the Post. "The Department of Justice has asked that we not disclose the contents of the subpoena to prevent harming the investigation, and we will honor that request."

On Monday, officials in Nevada's Clark County confirmed they received a subpoena dated Nov. 22 that was addressed to the elections division's "Custodian of Records."

Raffensperger's subpoena is dated Dec. 9. He received nationwide recognition after his Jan. 2, 2021, phone call with Trump in which the president asked him to find votes that would change the outcome of the election in Georgia.