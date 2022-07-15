Fulton County DA Sends Target Letters to Trump Allies in Georgia Probe

The District Attorney of Fulton County, Georgia, has notified several prominent Republicans in the state that they may be indicted over their involvement in a plan to appoint alternate electors in the 2020 presidential election, according to Yahoo! News.

Fani Willis issued target letters to several notable allies of former President Donald Trump, including Republican state Sens. Brandon Beach and Burt Jones, who is running for lieutenant governor, and Georgia GOP chairman David Shafer. Jones and Shafer both reportedly attended a private meeting at the state Capitol after the 2020 election where 16 Georgia Republicans put themselves forward as electors for the state despite a lack of legal basis.

Yhe offices of Jones, Shafer and Beach did not respond to requests for comment from Yahoo! News. Willis declined to comment on the letters in an interview but did say that her office is "still weighing and evaluating" whether to request that Trump himself testify under oath.

When asked about potential criticism from Republicans, who may claim that Willis is using her office to make problems for her political opponents, she said, "I don't make decisions based on what people say about me."

Georgia-based Republican attorney Randy Evans, the former ambassador to Luxembourg during the Trump administration, said that the target letters will help the GOP's argument.

"It drops it right into a characterization of this as a political, partisan witch hunt, as opposed to a legitimate inquiry," he told Yahoo! News. "It will become a fundraising letter [for the Republican Party]: 'Help us fend off the unfounded legal attacks by the Democratic district attorney for Fulton County.' You and I know that's what's going to happen."