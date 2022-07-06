×
Tags: lindsey graham | fight | subpoena | georgia | election

Lindsey Graham to Challenge Subpoena in Georgia's 2020 Election Probe

Lindsey Graham
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 06 July 2022 12:17 PM EDT

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has vowed to contest a subpoena issued as part of a Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigation into former President Donald Trump's push to challenge the 2020 election results.

A judge on Tuesday signed off on subpoenas for Graham, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and other members of Trump's campaign legal team to testify before a special grand jury.

"In my conversations with Fulton County investigators, I have been informed Senator Graham is neither a subject nor target of the investigation, simply a witness," Graham's attorneys said in a statement, Politico reported. "This is all politics. Fulton County is engaged in a fishing expedition and working in concert with the January 6 Committee in Washington. Any information from an interview or deposition with Senator Graham would immediately be shared with the January 6 Committee."

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported that the subpoena was approved after it was learned Graham twice called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the state's top elections official, in the weeks following the November 2020 election "about reexamining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump."

The statement — from Bart Daniel and Matt Austin of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP — added that Graham, in his then-role of Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, "was well within his rights to discuss with state officials the processes and procedures around administering elections."

"Should it stand, the subpoena issued today would erode the constitutional balance of power and the ability of a Member of Congress to do their job," the lawyers' statement said. "Senator Graham plans to go to court, challenge the subpoena, and expects to prevail."

The special grand jury began hearing from witnesses last month, including Raffensperger. After hearing the evidence, the panel will recommend to county prosecutors whether to bring a case against Trump for election interference.

President Joe Biden became the first Democrat presidential candidate to win Georgia since then-Gov. Bill Clinton, D-Ark., in 1992.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
