George W. Bush Condemns 'Unprovoked and Unjustified Invasion of Ukraine'

Former President George W. Bush on Thursday released a statement denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin as "authoritarian" and dangerous for the "unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine."

"Russia's attack on Ukraine constitutes the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II," Bush said, according to The Washington Post reporter Aaron Blake. "I join the international community in condemning Vladimir Putin's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

"The American government and people must stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as they seek freedom and the right to choose their own future. We cannot tolerate the authoritarian bullying and danger that Putin poses."

President Joe Biden previously released a statement saying that "the prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces."

He added that "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."