WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: george santos | federal crimes | trump | clemency | pardon

Former Rep. Santos Asks Trump for Clemency

By    |   Friday, 09 May 2025 02:23 PM EDT

Former GOP Rep. George Santos, who must soon report to a federal prison after pleading guilty to aggravated identity theft and wire fraud, is asking for a break from President Donald Trump.

"I'll take a commutation, clemency, whatever the president is willing to give me," Santos told interviewer Piers Morgan Thursday on his YouTube show "Uncensored."

Santos had been in his New York House seat for less than one year when House colleagues pushed him out with an official expulsion after accusations of improprieties continued to surface.

The Department of Justice announced a 23-count indictment of Santos with the charges related to his political campaign, ranging from wire fraud and conspiracy, to falsification of records and credit card fraud.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to more than seven years imprisonment.

Santos told Morgan he believed he got hit with a penalty far exceeding the nature of his deeds for a first-time offender. He blamed Biden-era Attorney General Merrick Garland for running a politically motivated action against him.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former GOP Rep. George Santos, who must soon report to a federal prison after pleading guilty to aggravated identity theft and wire fraud, is asking for a break from President Donald Trump. "I'll take a commutation, clemency...
george santos, federal crimes, trump, clemency, pardon
168
2025-23-09
Friday, 09 May 2025 02:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved