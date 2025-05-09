Former Rep. Santos Asks Trump for Clemency

Former GOP Rep. George Santos, who must soon report to a federal prison after pleading guilty to aggravated identity theft and wire fraud, is asking for a break from President Donald Trump.

"I'll take a commutation, clemency, whatever the president is willing to give me," Santos told interviewer Piers Morgan Thursday on his YouTube show "Uncensored."

Santos had been in his New York House seat for less than one year when House colleagues pushed him out with an official expulsion after accusations of improprieties continued to surface.

The Department of Justice announced a 23-count indictment of Santos with the charges related to his political campaign, ranging from wire fraud and conspiracy, to falsification of records and credit card fraud.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to more than seven years imprisonment.

Santos told Morgan he believed he got hit with a penalty far exceeding the nature of his deeds for a first-time offender. He blamed Biden-era Attorney General Merrick Garland for running a politically motivated action against him.