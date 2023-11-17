×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: george santos | expel | congress

George Santos Faces Effort to Expel Him From Congress

Friday, 17 November 2023 09:25 AM EST

Embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faced a fresh effort to expel him from Congress on Friday, the day after fellow lawmakers released a report that suggested federal prosecutors should bring additional criminal charges against him.

House Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest introduced the bill targeting the first-term fellow Republican, who has been engulfed in scandal since his 2022 election, following revelations that he lied about much of his past and federal fraud charges.

The House, which Republicans control by a narrow 221-213 majority, is expected to vote on the expulsion effort when it returns from a two-week recess. Santos' district, which includes a small slice of New York City and some of its eastern suburbs, is seen as competitive.

The bipartisan Ethics Committee on Thursday released a report into Santos' alleged campaign finance fraud, which documented a pattern of poor bookkeeping and misuse of campaign funds so pervasive that his election "has called into question the integrity of the House."

Santos, 35, previously pleaded not guilty to federal charges of laundering campaign funds to pay for personal expenses and charging the credit cards of donors without permission, among other campaign finance violations.

Santos said on Thursday he would not run for reelection in 2024, but refused to step down before then.

The Ethics Committee said it referred more "uncharged and unlawful conduct" to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution, including fresh evidence of falsely reported loans received by Santos' unsuccessful 2020 congressional campaign, improper loan repayments and "systemic reporting errors" in both his 2020 and 2022 campaigns.

The report also detailed extravagant — and possibly illegal — spending of campaign money, including thousands of dollars on Botox, luxury brands such as Hermes, and "smaller purchases" from OnlyFans, an online platform known for sexual content.

The House could vote on the motion — the second one this month that Santos has faced — as soon as Nov. 28, when it returns from a recess after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Such a motion requires two-thirds support in the House. Last time, 182 Republicans voted against expulsion as they need Santos' seat to protect their narrow House majority. That 221-213 margin empowers them to block much of Democratic President Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

But it is unclear whether Santos will receive the same support a second time. Multiple Republicans who voted against expulsion have come out to say they would not do the same again.

Santos is "unfit to serve and should be removed from office," Republican Representative Stephanie Bice said in a social media post on Thursday. "George has betrayed the trust of his constituents who deserve honesty and transparency from their elected official." 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faced a fresh effort to expel him from Congress on Friday, the day after fellow lawmakers released a report that suggested federal prosecutors should bring additional criminal charges against him.
george santos, expel, congress
438
2023-25-17
Friday, 17 November 2023 09:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved