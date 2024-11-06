George Bush Congratulates Trump, Vance; Thanks Biden, Harris

Former President George W. Bush, who didn't endorse a presidential candidate in the 2024 election, on Wednesday congratulated President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance on their victory.
"I congratulate President Trump on his election as 47th President of the United States of Bush wrote in a post on Instagram. "I also thank President [Joe] Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris for their service to our country."
The post, while brief and written on behalf of his wife, Laura Bush, also thanked "poll workers and volunteers who oversaw a free and fair election."
