Newsom Grants Almost $8 Million to Abortion Facilities for Security

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom announced this week that the state would grant about $8 million to 21 reproductive health facilities to help "bolster physical and data security" and ensure the safety of patients and providers.

Newsom said in the announcement that The Physical and Digital Infrastructure Security Grant Program, which is overseen by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (OES), works with the Department of Health Care Access and Information to provide security enhancements at various health care facilities that could face violence and vandalism.

"All health care providers deserve to feel safe while offering resources and services to patients," Newsom said in a statement. "As attacks on reproductive health care continue, we're providing resources to help ensure patients and providers feel safe and secure while accessing or providing critical reproductive health care."

Cal OES Director Nancy Ward added: "This funding represents a key part of our responsibility to protect Californians from violence. By providing security at vulnerable healthcare locations, we can help protect everyone involved, from providers, to patients, and the surrounding community."

State budget researcher Sarah Gomes questioned the decision in an interview with the California Globe saying: "Groups like Planned Parenthood already receive tens of millions through state funding each year, with a lot of that coming from Medi-Cal reimbursements."

She continued: "Looking beyond morality or where you stand on abortion, the added costs are worrying. Compared to that $22.5 billion, $8 million isn't all that much. But the groups are already getting so much back from the state, and when divided up, it comes to less than $500,000 each for these improvements. With all what they're getting, you would think that they could already afford it on their own without more state-funding."