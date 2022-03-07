×
Gallup Poll: Terrorism, Nuclear Weapons and China Seen as Top US Threats

The portrait of the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong is seen over Tiananmen Gate as buses carrying delegates leave after the opening session of the National Peoples Congress at the Great Hall of the People on March 5, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Kevin Frayer/Getty)

Monday, 07 March 2022 12:56 PM

American adults see terrorism, nuclear weapons, and China as the top threats to U.S. interests, according to a new Gallup poll released Monday.

Among those surveyed, 82% said cyberterrorism was a critical threat, while 71% said international terrorism, and 68% said domestic terrorism, were critical threats.

The development of nuclear weapons by North Korea and Iran was also concerning for American adults, with 78% of those polled concerned about the former country and 76% about the latter.

Citing what it described as the United States’ hostility, North Korea warned at the beginning of the year that it might resume nuclear tests and The Hill reports that Pyongyang recently accelerated its testing of ballistic missiles and other weapons.

Though the window for a deal is closing, the U.S. says it is also moving closer to reinstating an international nuclear deal with Iran, according to The Hill.

More than half — 57% — said the economic power of China is a critical threat to the U.S., and 67% said China’s military power is a critical concern.

Although the survey was conducted prior to the Russian attack on Ukraine, 59% of those asked said Russia’s military power is a threat.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday that Russia is Beijing's “most important strategic partner,” and China has refused to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine, despite mounting casualties.

The Associated Press reports that China has broken with the U.S., Europe, and others that have imposed sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. Beijing has said sanctions create new issues and threaten a political settlement of the conflict.

The poll was conducted Feb. 1-17 and surveyed a random sample of 1,008 adults living in the U.S. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


A new Gallup poll released Monday has found that American adults see terrorism, nuclear weapons, and China as the top threats to U.S. interests.
Monday, 07 March 2022 12:56 PM
