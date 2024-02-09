Fleitz to Newsmax: 'All Kinds of Concerns' About Biden Docs 'Cover-Up'

Former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz told Newsmax Friday that he has "all kinds of concerns" about what he called the Biden classified documents "cover-up."

In a report released Thursday, special counsel Robert Hur said that Biden "willfully" retained and disclosed classified documents after his vice presidency, but would not be charged due to the likelihood of him presenting himself to a jury as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

"This is a man who deliberately broke classification rules," Fleitz said of Biden during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "He knew he was doing it, his staff knew he was doing it. And what worries me more is that some of these classified documents were being held in the Penn Biden Center, which received all this money from China. Some of these documents were being kept in his garage that Hunter Biden had access to."

"We know Hunter Biden's relationship with China and with Ukraine — there's all kinds of concerns," he said. "If a foreign power wanted to obtain classified information, they could have went through Biden's house, could have went there just to visit, picked up documents, Biden wouldn't have known.

"But I really think that this was a cover-up. I think that the Biden team knew about this and they were trying to get past it."

Fleitz said that the rules governing the handling of classified materials seemingly don't apply to Biden because, if he did the same thing, he'd "be in jail."

"I had high-level security clearances for 25 years," he said. "I was in the White House. I knew I couldn't take classified documents home. I knew I couldn't take my notes home from the White House, whether they were unclassified or classified. They belong to the National Archive. Everyone knows this.

"And we hear CNN and others saying, 'Well, these documents dated from Biden's time as vice president and we agree with Biden that this was his staff's fault.' No, these documents date to his time as a senator, and the classified documents from that time were supposed to be in a locked room in the Senate; they weren't even allowed in Biden's Senate office. How do they get into his home?"

"We also know these documents were not in a secure filing cabinet," he continued. "They were in a deteriorating box in his garage, they were in drawers. What this means to me is that Joe Biden didn't think the rules applied to him. He thought he could have these classified documents — that endanger our national security if they were leaked — strung around his house, probably for his memoirs, and he just didn't care.

"And if I did that, as I said, I'd be in jail, at a minimum. I'd probably lose my pension and pay a huge fine."

