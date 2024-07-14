WATCH TV LIVE

Rev. Franklin Graham: 'Thank God' Trump Is Alive

Sunday, 14 July 2024 10:43 AM EDT

The Rev. Franklin Graham, showing a photograph of former President Donald Trump minutes after Saturday night's assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, simply offered thanks that he was not killed.

"I thank God that former President @realDonaldTrump is alive," the evangelical leader posted on X about two hours after the shooting at Trump's campaign rally in Butler, a rural community about 35 miles north of Pittsburgh.

Trump suffered a wound to his ear. One rallygoer was killed and two are listed in critical condition.

The shooting suspect, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of nearby Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was shot and killed by the Secret Service after he opened fire at Trump from the roof of a building near the rally stage.

