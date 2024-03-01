Trump Gets Endorsement From Miami Mayor Suarez

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez endorsed former President Donald Trump's bid for the White House on Friday.

The announcement from Suarez, a former Republican presidential candidate, came in a post on X.

He wrote: "After seeing both our current President and President Trump at the border, and having been there myself last week, it is evident to me that the only candidate that will keep our country safe, our border secured, reduce inflation and can coherently lead our country forward is President Donald J. Trump. For those reasons, I am endorsing President Trump today.

"I look forward to helping him campaign on his strong record and contrast it with the current administration's. I especially look forward to helping President Trump and the Republican Party win a larger share of Hispanic, young voters and voters across our cities and urban centers."

Suarez, on Aug. 29, suspended his bid for the presidency, dropping out of the 2024 race after failing to qualify for the first Republican debate, according to The Associated Press.

The two-term mayor became the first candidate to drop out of the crowded GOP field. He launched his campaign just over two months earlier as one of the last competitors to join the primary race.