Rep. Mike Waltz: Bill Gates Must Ban Hamas From Qatar Four Seasons

By    |   Tuesday, 17 October 2023 10:42 PM EDT

In a letter addressed to Bill Gates, Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has called on the Microsoft founder to prohibit Hamas terrorists from using any Four Seasons hotels, including one of the company's properties in Qatar. As noted by Waltz, Gates has a controlling stake in the Four Seasons hotel chain through his investment firm, Cascade Investment LLC, which acquired a majority stake of the company in 2021.

The letter, sent Tuesday and obtained by the New York Post, states that if Gates does not comply with the request, he may be subject to "counterterrorism sanctions." The letter also claims that Hamas' political wing has previously hosted events at the Four Seasons Hotel in Doha, including receptions with high-ranking individuals such as former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and senior Hamas leader Khaled Mashal.

Moreover, the letter notes the stay of Ismail Haniyeh, chair of Hamas Politburo, at the luxury resort. Haniyeh has been accused by Israel's Foreign Ministry of being at the hotel while overseeing terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians. The Four Seasons responded with a statement on Oct. 15, denying Haniyeh's current stay but provided no information about the duration of his previous stays.

Rep. Waltz states that giving "material support" to a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization like Hamas could result in legal penalties, including up to life in prison for Gates. The letter goes on to add that Gates' name could also be added to various government databases, including the National Counterterrorism Center, the State Department's visa database, or even the Transportation Security Administration's "Do Not Fly" list.

In addition to Gates, the letter was also sent to Isadore Sharp, the founder and chair of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, as well as Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 17 October 2023 10:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

