House GOP Warm to Fla. Map Aimed at Flipping Dem Seats

House Republicans are cautiously accepting Florida's newly proposed congressional map, even as it reflects an aggressive push by Gov. Ron DeSantis to flip as many as four Democrat-held seats, according to interviews conducted by Politico.

After weeks of private concern about the risks of an extensive redraw, many GOP lawmakers are now publicly backing the effort or withholding criticism.

"I think they did a pretty good job," Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., told the outlet. Bilirakis noted, though, "They could touch it up a little bit," as his district changed "quite a bit."

Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Fla., acknowledged his district will become less reliably Republican, saying, "Mine gets significantly less red than it was, but it's still a conservative-performing seat."

Others had warned that pursuing too many Democrat seats could dilute GOP advantages. Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., said targeting four districts "could be a bit much."

Still, some Republicans expressed relief that their own districts were largely preserved.

Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla., said, "Not bad, right? I'm used to those lines, so I'm happy," adding she was among those who "could have been highly damaged."

The map, which still requires legislative approval and is expected to face legal challenges, has drawn sharp opposition from Democrats.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., called it "a completely unconstitutional partisan gerrymander," while Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., said it violates "state and federal law."

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., argued the effort could backfire by creating more competitive districts.

The Florida redraw is part of a broader, intensifying battle between Republican- and Democrat-led states over redistricting control ahead of upcoming elections.

In Texas, Republicans have used their legislative dominance to reinforce GOP advantages in congressional maps, while in California, Democrats have supported maps through an independent commission that critics argue still favor their party's incumbents.

Meanwhile, in Virginia, if a Democrat-proposed map withstands the various legal challenges, the Democrats could turn a slim 6-5 congressional seat lead into a whopping 10-1 advantage.

Across these states, the underlying strategy is similar regardless of the party in power: Use redistricting authority — whether through legislatures, commissions, or courts — to mold districts in ways that can handcuff opposition-party incumbents or make their reelection more difficult.