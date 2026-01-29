Fla. AG Uthmeier: Yanked Nurse's License Over MAGA Post

Florida officials have revoked the nursing license of Erik Martindale after a viral social media post in which he vowed to deny anesthesia to patients who support the "MAGA" movement, state Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Thursday.

"Effective today, Erik Martindale is no longer a registered nurse in Florida," Uthmeier said in a post on X.

"Healthcare is not contingent on political beliefs," he continued.

"Florida has zero tolerance for partisans who put politics above their ethical duty to treat patients with the respect and dignity they deserve."

Martindale, a University of Miami graduate, came under intense scrutiny after a Facebook post circulated online showing him in medical attire alongside a message stating he would refuse anesthesia for "MAGA" surgeries or procedures.

The post quickly went viral and sparked widespread outrage, prompting calls for disciplinary action.

In the now-deleted post, Martindale argued that denying care to political opponents was his "right" and part of his "ethical oath," citing his ownership interest in medical businesses.

After backlash mounted, Martindale said his Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger accounts had been "hacked."

That explanation was met with skepticism online, including from watchdog accounts such as Libs of TikTok, which helped bring the post to national attention.

Uthmeier's office said the matter was reviewed following significant public concern, ultimately concluding that threatening to withhold essential medical care violated fundamental professional standards.

The move comes just one day after another Florida nurse faced similar consequences.

Lexie Lawler was barred from practicing nursing in the state after posting a viral video in which she appeared to wish serious childbirth complications on White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Uthmeier said Lawler's license has been suspended pending final action by the Florida Board of Nursing, and she is prohibited from working as a nurse in the state in the interim.

Martindale's case renewed debate over Florida's 2023 Protections of Medical Conscience Act, which allows healthcare providers to decline certain services based on religious or moral beliefs.

State officials, however, rejected that interpretation, drawing a clear distinction between conscience protections and threats to deny essential, life-sustaining care based on political affiliation.