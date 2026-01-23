Fla. Nurse Fired Over Leavitt Childbirth Post

A labor and delivery nurse in Boca Raton, Florida, has been fired after posting a profane social media message hoping for harm to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during childbirth.

Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital said Friday that Alexis “Lexie" Lawler is no longer employed after posting that it would bring her "great joy" if Leavitt suffered a severe childbirth injury known as a fourth-degree tear.

A fourth-degree tear is extensive muscle and tissue damage that can lead to lasting medical complications.

"The comments made in a social media video by a nurse at one of our facilities do not reflect our values or the standards we expect of healthcare professionals," the hospital said in a statement. "Following a prompt review, the individual is no longer employed by our health system."

The statement added, "While we respect the right to personal opinions, there is no place in healthcare for language or behavior that calls into question a caregiver’s ability to provide compassionate, unbiased care."

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer said he contacted hospital leadership when he learned of the post.

"These disgusting comments have no place in medicine or in our community," Singer said in a post to X.

In her post to TikTok, reportedly no longer active, Lawler used graphic language to describe damage that she wished on the press secretary.

Libs of TikTok, which helped spread the video, shared a photo that appears to show the nurse wearing a rainbow-themed shirt with a message critical of President Donald Trump.

Leavitt announced last month that she and her husband were expecting their second child.

"My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother," Leavitt said in an Instagram post the day after Christmas. "My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth."