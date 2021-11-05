Report: Dem Governors Deny Deprioritizing Florida, DeSantis in Midterms

The Democratic Governors Association denied a report that it would not target Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., in next year's midterm elections, Florida Politics reported.

Politico earlier reported the DGA was not planning to contribute any significant financial help to party candidates looking to unseat DeSantis.

Florida Politics, however, reported that DGA officials said the organization had defeated well-funded governors before, and planned to oust DeSantis.

"Florida is a competitive battleground state in 2022. Gov. DeSantis is vulnerable and defeating him is a priority for the DGA," DGA executive director Noam Lee told Florida Politics. "We've already started investing in Florida and are working with our candidates to ensure we have what it takes to take on DeSantis next fall.

"We've beaten GOP incumbents in tough states like Scott Walker, Pat McCrory, and Matt Bevin — and we are deploying the same strategy now in Florida. Any reports and anonymous quotes that say Florida is not in play or that the DGA is not interested are just flat wrong."

Lee mentioned former Govs. Scott Walker, R-Wis., Pat McCrory, R-N.C., and Matt Bevin, R-Ky., as seemingly invincible candidates who were defeated in recent years, Florida Politics said.

Politico had cited two Florida Democrat consultants, including Jonathan Ducote, who said the DGA was "starting to deprioritize" Florida.

Republicans have been gaining support in the Sunshine State, where the GOP appears ready to claim more registered voters than Democrats for the first time in modern political history, Politico reported in September.

The DGA reports followed the party's loss in the Virginia governor's race, and victory in the New Jersey gubernatorial race by a surprisingly slim margin on Tuesday.