DeSantis Warns About Democrat Victory in 2024

By    |   Friday, 21 April 2023 04:01 PM EDT

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis drew attention Thursday to the consequences of Democrats winning the White House and Congress in 2024, highlighting their radical legislative agenda.

While the governor is yet to officially announce a challenge to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination, he recently addressed a Washington, D.C., conservative group with some stark warnings.

"The left is playing for keeps," DeSantis argued at the Heritage Foundation's 50th anniversary celebration, noting that Democrats would "try to pack" the Supreme Court and "abolish the Electoral College" if they win in 2024.

"They will try to make Washington, D.C., a state so they can get two left-wing senators virtually for life," he continued, "and they will try to eliminate voter ID across the country and mandate ballot harvesting."

DeSantis was not asked by Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts, the panel moderator, if he would run in 2024. Instead, the governor touted his recent legislative successes in Florida.

"We recently signed the heartbeat bill to protect life," DeSantis said of the state's six-week abortion ban approved last week. He further highlighted new constitutional carry law, removing the permit requirement for legal gun owners.

The governor then expressed his desire for a wall on the southern border before focusing on other infrastructure projects, notably Florida's recovery from Hurricane Ian.

"I'm willing to send those guys in Florida to the southern border to build a wall," he said of the team that worked to fix the Pine Island Bridge two weeks after Ian.

A Heritage Foundation spokesperson told the Daily Mail that 1,070 people were in the crowd when DeSantis spoke.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 21 April 2023 04:01 PM
