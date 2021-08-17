×
Tags: Infrastructure | fitzpatrick | infrastructure | pelosi | republicans

GOP Rep. Fitzpatrick: Likely Enough Votes to Push Through Infrastructure Bill

brian fitzpatrick speaks at hearing
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., speaks as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Committee On Foreign Affairs March 10, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Ting Shen-Pool/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 17 August 2021 11:07 AM

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., says there are likely enough GOP lawmakers in the House ready to vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill  to compensate for some Democrats threatening to stop it.

Fitzpatrick, co-chairman of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, made his comments on Monday during an interview on Fox News.

The news network noted that Fitzpatrick said moderate Republicans would oppose the legislation passed by the Senate if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., delays the bill or tries to tie it to the $3.5 trillion measure they are trying to pass.

"If the BIF (bipartisan infrastructure framework)  is stand-alone, there is significant Republican support," Fitzpatrick said. "If the BIF is linked to any other bill or held up for months, that support would fall apart."

And nine Democrat moderates, in a letter to Pelosi, have said they won’t vote for their party’s $3.5 trillion budget resolution unless Pelosi instead lets the chamber vote on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan plan first.

"We will not consider voting for a budget resolution until the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passes the House and is signed into law," the Democrats letter said, according to CNN.

The lawmakers' letter came days after Pelosi told her caucus on a private call that the House wouldn't be voting on the infrastructure package, however, until the Senate passes the reconciliation bill. 

Fox News said the comments by Fitzpatrick further increase the pressure on Pelosi to push through the infrastructure compromise.

House progressives have been threatening to block the bill until a reconciliation bill is produced by the Senate, according to Fox News..

The White House claimed it won't tell congressional Democrats how to pass the president's agenda.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., says there are likely enough GOP lawmakers in the House ready to vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill to compensate for some Democrats threatening to stop it...
fitzpatrick, infrastructure, pelosi, republicans
281
2021-07-17
Tuesday, 17 August 2021 11:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
