Fetterman: Appropriate to Pardon Hunter, Trump

By    |   Thursday, 05 December 2024 03:52 PM EST

President Joe Biden's pardon of his son Hunter Biden was "appropriate" and should also be afforded to President-elect Donald Trump, says Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.

"In both cases, I think a pardon is appropriate. And I really think, collectively, America's confidence in these kinds of institutions has been damaged by these kinds of cases. And we cannot allow these kinds of institutions to be weaponized against our political opponents," Fetterman said Thursday on ABC News' The View.

"And it's very clear both trials were politically motivated and weaponized on the other side."

Many Democratic lawmakers are upset with the president for pardoning his son.

But the case against him "was really politically motivated," Fetterman said.

"But I also think it's true that the trial in New York for Trump, that was political as well. In both cases, I think a pardon is appropriate."

Trump's defense lawyers on Monday used Joe Biden's pardon of his son to argue that Trump's conviction in his Manhattan hush money case should be dismissed.

"Yesterday in issuing a 10-year pardon to Hunter Biden that covers any and all crimes whether charged or uncharged, President Biden asserted that his son was 'selectively, and unfairly prosecuted' and 'treated differently,'" Trump lawyers wrote in a motion.

Thursday, 05 December 2024 03:52 PM
