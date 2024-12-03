Cuomo, Stephen Smith Urge Biden to Pardon Trump

President Joe Biden should pardon President-elect Donald Trump just like he did with his son Hunter, news anchors Stephen A. Smith and Chris Cuomo said in agreement.

On Monday, Smith joined Cuomo on his "NewsNation" program to talk about Biden pardoning his son. Eventually, the conversation turned to the president pardoning the incoming president-elect.

"You know what else Biden should do?" Cuomo said to Smith. "And I know people are going to get upset about this, but just think about it before you go crazy on me — not you, everybody else," the former CNN anchor added. "If I were he, I would pardon Trump. I would say, this has got to stop."

"Chris, that's exactly what I would do; that's exactly what I would do," Smith replied. "Enough's enough. You know what? You're the Democrats, you lost the election, you got your butt whipped; you could have prevented him from going back to the White House."

Both Smith and Cuomo's agreement that Biden should pardon Trump's litany of cases follows a chorus of politicians and legal experts who have said the same.

On Monday, independent West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin told CNN of Biden "Why don't you go ahead and pardon Donald Trump for all his charges and make it, you know, it would have gone down a lot more balanced, if you will."

Earlier this year, Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to federal tax crimes and was convicted on federal gun charges. But the prosecution came as a softening blow amid more pressing issues facing the Biden family. On Monday, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax that the president's pardon wouldn't deter a House investigation into the Biden family's alleged pay-for-play affair with foreign agents.

"I mean, this is the most corrupt political family in the history of the American presidency," Comer told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"And this is the biggest public corruption scandal ever. And I hope that the Trump Justice Department will take our investigation and hold people accountable — not just the Bidens — but all the deep state actors that were involved in the cover-up."