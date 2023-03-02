Social Media Users Ask: How Did Hospitalized Fetterman Sign Letter?

Sen. John Fetterman’s hospitalization is causing much debate about the lawmaker's ability to perform his duties.

Fetterman, D-Pa., has been hospitalized since mid-February to receive treatment for clinical depression.

Still, the lawmaker joined fellow Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., in signing a letter sent to Norfolk Southern Railway to urge the company to provide assistance to residents in Darlington Township following the derailment involving toxic chemicals.

News of Fetterman’s participation prompted comments on social media, with some users raising questions about how a hospitalized patient had been involved in writing the letter.

"Fetterman is isolated in a mental institution right now. He didn’t join a bipartisan group of anything. So the question is which staffer has appointed himself senator in Fetterman’s office?" The Federalist CEO Sean Davis tweeted.

"John Fetterman is currently incapacitated and under hospitalized observation and also introducing congressional legislation. Also, if you ask his office about it, they will block you on Twitter. Seems like something worth looking into," tweeted Stephen L. Miller, The Spectator contributing editor.

Responding to a WAET report about the letter, Twitter user @DeaconFrost95 suggested Fetterman was "having people already do his job for him," while @MSmanneschi tweeted, "I'm pretty sure that Fetterman had no idea what is going on."

Newsweek reported that other Twitter users raised questions about Fetterman joining a bipartisan group of senators backing the Railway Safety Act of 2023.

"How is Fetterman joining anything right now?" tweeted @jtLOL, sharing an article about the legislation.

Fetterman’s office released a statement on Tuesday saying "John is doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery."

"He is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news," Fetterman’s communications director, Joe Calvello, said.

"We understand the intense interest in John’s status and especially appreciate the flood of well-wishes. However, as we have said this will be a weeks-long process and while we will be sure to keep folks updated as it progresses, this is all there is to give by way of an update."