Feinstein Hits Out at Claims She's Unfit

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., on Friday released a statement pushing back on a recent report stating that four of her Senate colleagues had expressed concerns about her mental fitness.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Thursday that four current U.S. senators, three of whom are Feinstein’s fellow Democrats, as well as three of her former staffers and a California Democratic member of Congress told the newspaper that the senator’s memory appears to be rapidly deteriorating and that it seems that Feinstein can no longer fulfill the duties of her job without relying heavily on her staff.

Feinstein on Friday said: "The real question is whether I'm still an effective representative for 40 million Californians, and the record shows that I am."

In her statement, the senator noted that she has spent much of the past year caring for her late husband, Richard C. Blum, who died from cancer in February.

"I remain committed to do what I said I would when I was re-elected in 2018: fight for Californians, especially on the economy and the key issues for California of water and fire," she wrote. "While I have focused for much of the past year on my husband’s health and ultimate passing, I have remained committed to achieving results and I’d put my record up against anyone’s."

Feinstein also noted that she played a prominent role in getting the Violence Against Women Act reauthorized with bipartisan support, and in obtaining direct government funding for California.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement on Thursday: "Sen. Feinstein is a workhorse for the people of California and a respected leader among her colleagues in the Senate. She is constantly traveling between California and the Capitol, working relentlessly to ensure Californians’ needs are met and voices are heard."