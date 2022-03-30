Trump Hails FEC Fining DNC, Clinton Campaign, Wants His 'Reputation Back'

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed the Federal Election Commission for fining Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee for campaign finance violations, saying that "corruption is only beginning to be revealed."

"Breaking News: Wow! Just out that the 2016 Clinton Campaign and the DNC paid the FEC today for violating the law by failing to disclose that their payments for 'legal advice and services' to law firm Perkins Coie was, in fact, a guise to hire numerous companies, all of whom are now named defendants in my lawsuit, to try and take down and illegally destroy your favorite president, me," Trump wrote in a Save America PAC statement.

The FEC has ruled that Hillary for America — Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign committee — and the DNC violated campaign finance laws, levying a $105,000 fine on the DNC and $8,000 on Hillary for America.

"This corruption is only beginning to be revealed, is un-American, and must never be allowed to happen again," Trump's statement added. "Where do I go to get my reputation back?"

In 2018, the Coolidge Reagan Foundation accused the Clinton machine of "conspir[ing] with foreigners in violation of both federal campaign finance law and basic decency" to undermine Trump. The FEC complaint alleged that the DNC schemed with British national Christopher Steele to generate and disseminate the now-infamous SteeledDossier.

The FEC found Hillary for America and the DNC "misreported the purpose of certain disbursements," ducking transparency rules for political gain.

"This may well be the first time that Hillary Clinton — evidently one of the most corrupt politicians in American history — has actually been held legally accountable, and I'm proud to see the FEC do its job for once," Coolidge Reagan counsel Dan Backer, who filed the FEC complaint, said in a statement to Newsmax.

"The Coolidge Reagan Foundation proved that, with pluck and grit, Americans standing with integrity can stand up to the Clinton machine and other corrupt political elites.

"Clinton and her cronies willfully engaged in the greatest political fraud in history, destroying our nation's faith in the electoral process, and it's high time they were held accountable. Let's hope this is only the beginning for accountability, not the end."