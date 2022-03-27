Trump: If I Spied on Them, They'd Be Talking 'Treason,' 'Death Penalty'

Just days after bringing a lawsuit against the perpetrators of the "Russia hoax," former President Donald Trump suggested if the tables were turned, Democrats who have been seeking endless investigations of him would be talking "treason" and "death penalty."

"I felt it was really very important to bring it, because, think of it: If I spied on their campaign, could you imagine what would have happened, John" Trump told Newsmax's John Bachman in an exclusive one-on-one interview backstage before his Save America rally in Commerce, Georgia, on Saturday night.

"If I spied on their campaign, on Obama, or Biden, or Hillary Clinton – and the same thing happened where we caught them, because we caught them red-handed – if that ever happened, what are they talking about? Treason?

"Are they talking about the rest of your life in jail? Are they talking about death penalty?

"And these people can't be allowed to get away with this stuff."

Trump did not suggest the targets of his lawsuit filed late this week should face penalties of that magnitude, as much as their past behaviors might lead to them calling that of him, if he had done what he said they did to him and his campaign.

Trump added an allegation that Attorney General Bill Barr had declined to pursue charges against "deep state" officials who had originated and led the Russia investigation. Special counsel John Durham's "investigation of the investigators" remains ongoing, but Trump had repeatedly publicly prodded for findings before the 2020 presidential election.

"Bill Barr didn't want to be impeached, and so therefore he decided not to do it, which is a shame because, frankly, you need courage to fight these people: deep state or whatever you want to call them," Trump told Bachman.

