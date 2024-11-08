FBI Executives 'Shell-Shocked' Over Trump Victory

Many senior FBI executives are "stunned" and "shell-shocked" over President-elect Donald Trump's election victory and some are concerned about losing their jobs, according to several sources who spoke with The Washington Times.

"It’s a countdown for [FBI Director Chris] Wray because [people here] don't think he will stay to get fired after what Trump did to Comey," a source told the outlet.

"Trump will say, 'Yeah, fire his ass. Don't let him take the plane home,'" referring to former FBI director James Comey finding out in 2017 about his dismissal from television screens as he addressed FBI employees in Los Angeles.

Comey initially thought it was a joke — except that it wasn't. Media helicopters soon were tracking his trip to the airport. He flew home on the FBI plane, helping himself to a bottle of California pinot noir he had obtained on the trip.

According to The Times, sources said no one in the FBI at a GS-14 level or higher is safe from losing their job.

They expect Trump to "smash the place to pieces when he gets in," and that it will be a "bloodbath."

"I have friends still at the bureau telling me that no less than 50 Senior Executives (SES) are scrambling to retire ASAP," former FBI whistleblower George Hill told The Times.