WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fbi | trump | 2024 | stunned | shell-shocked

FBI Executives 'Shell-Shocked' Over Trump Victory

By    |   Friday, 08 November 2024 01:45 PM EST

Many senior FBI executives are "stunned" and "shell-shocked" over President-elect Donald Trump's election victory and some are concerned about losing their jobs, according to several sources who spoke with The Washington Times.

"It’s a countdown for [FBI Director Chris] Wray because [people here] don't think he will stay to get fired after what Trump did to Comey," a source told the outlet.

"Trump will say, 'Yeah, fire his ass. Don't let him take the plane home,'" referring to former FBI director James Comey finding out in 2017 about his dismissal from television screens as he addressed FBI employees in Los Angeles.

Comey initially thought it was a joke — except that it wasn't. Media helicopters soon were tracking his trip to the airport. He flew home on the FBI plane, helping himself to a bottle of California pinot noir he had obtained on the trip.

According to The Times, sources said no one in the FBI at a GS-14 level or higher is safe from losing their job.

They expect Trump to "smash the place to pieces when he gets in," and that it will be a "bloodbath."

"I have friends still at the bureau telling me that no less than 50 Senior Executives (SES) are scrambling to retire ASAP," former FBI whistleblower George Hill told The Times.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Many senior FBI executives are "stunned" and "shell-shocked" over President-elect Donald Trump's election victory and some are concerned about their jobs, according to several sources who spoke with The Washington Times.
fbi, trump, 2024, stunned, shell-shocked
218
2024-45-08
Friday, 08 November 2024 01:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved